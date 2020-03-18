By Trend

The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed its deep gratitude to the government of Azerbaijan for serious efforts in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) at the national and international level, WHO office in Azerbaijan stated, Trend reports on March 18.

The mandate of WHO is to identify areas for development in each country, including Azerbaijan, to support the strengthening of the response against the threat of COVID-19.

The WHO office in Azerbaijan, in close coordination with the regional office and the General Staff, collaborates with the government in such important areas as the suppression and control of the spread of infection.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz