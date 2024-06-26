Second day of "By Youth For Youth" International Forum starts

26 June 2024 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The second day of the "By Youth For Youth" International Forum, jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO, has started, Azernews reports.

Today there will be panel discussions, presentations and closing ceremony within the Forum.

State officials, ICESCO management and secretariat, ministers of various countries, representatives of international organizations and more than 160 young people from 55 countries are participating in the forum.

It should be noted that the first day of the event was held on June 25 in Shusha.

