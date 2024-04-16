Renovated courtyards handed over to residents with participation of Leyla Aliyeva [PHOTOS]

16 April 2024 20:38 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

At the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Union, courtyards located in multi-story buildings housing over 2,200 residents were landscaped and inaugurated as part of the Green World Solidarity Year.

Leyla Aliyeva, who attended the ceremony on Tuesday, participated in a mass tree planting event held as part of the initiative and presented gifts to the young residents of the courtyard.

The "Our Courtyard" project, spearheaded by founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva since 2017, aims to enhance cleanliness and environmental quality in courtyards across the capital, promote green spaces, foster spaces for meaningful recreation, and ensure safe and comfortable living conditions for residents. So far, a total of 152 residential areas have been landscaped and handed over to residents under this initiative.

---

