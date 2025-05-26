Azerbaijan, Georgia explore culture cooperation prospects [PHOTOS]

26 May 2025 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has discussed the prospects of cooperation with his Georgian counterpart, Tinatin Rukhadze, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the meeting, Adil Karimli hailed high-level relationships between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

He pointed out that regular mutual visits of heads of state and government, signed documents, as well as important projects jointly implemented by the two countries, bring the two nations even closer together.

Cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia are also developing dynamically. There are favourable conditions for opening new pages of cultural cooperation.

It was noted that the Azerbaijani side is interested in more intensive cooperation with Georgia in the field of creative industries, museums, libraries, film production and other areas.

The Georgian Minister, in turn, stressed the importance of cultural cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Tinatin Rukhadze expressed confidence that joint participation in international cultural projects and mutual tours of creative groups will contribute to the development of relations in this area.

During the conversation, an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest took place.

A commemorative photo was taken at the end.

Note that cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia is a vibrant part of their relationship, reflecting centuries of shared history and a desire to preserve and celebrate each other's traditions.

Azerbaijan and Georgia officially established diplomatic relations on November 18, 1992. The Georgian embassy in Baku opened in February 1995, and the Azerbaijani embassy in Tbilisi opened in March 1996.

Many artists, musicians, writers, and performers from both countries regularly take part in festivals, exhibitions, and concerts hosted across the region.

Filmmakers and theatre groups collaborate on productions that explore regional themes, folklore, and historical ties.

Museums in Azerbaijan and Georgia organise joint exhibitions that showcase traditional crafts.

Literary works from Azerbaijani and Georgian authors are translated and published in both countries. Literary evenings, book fairs, and poetry festivals are platforms where cultures meet and inspire one another.

Through these efforts, Azerbaijan and Georgia continue to build a cultural bridge that honours the past and opens new doors for creative collaboration and friendship.