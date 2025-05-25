Kharibulbul International Music Festival gets underway in Shusha [PHOTOS]

25 May 2025 20:17 (UTC+04:00)

The 8th Kharibulbul International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry continued on May 25 in Shusha with a series of engaging presentations, Azernews reports.

A musical program featuring works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers was performed by students of the Faculty of Arts of Garabagh University at the Jidir Duzu plain.

In an interview with journalists, Rector of Garabagh University Shahin Bayramov said that thanks to the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, the dedication of our heroic officers and soldiers, and the blood of our martyrs, the Kharibulbul International Music Festival has once again taken place in Shusha. He noted that this momentous day is of great significance and a source of pride.

"The participation of Garabagh University— the first higher education institution established by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev on the liberated lands— in this festival for the first time holds special meaning for us. Today, at each festival stage, our mugham and national music sound completely different," the rector emphasized.

Gulshan Gasymzade, head of the Department of Design and Decorative-Applied Arts at Garabagh University, noted that one of the university’s main goals is to instill national and spiritual values in young people and to actively participate in the cultural revival of Garabagh .

"Having returned to our native Garabagh after thirty years, we are engaged in reconstruction efforts in the fields of education, culture, architecture, and more. In the future, the university plans to launch new projects to expand its participation in this direction," she stressed.

Arslan Novrasli, head of the Department of Instrumental Performance at the Faculty of Arts of Garabagh University and a tar player, said that the university delivered a magnificent final concert at the “Kharibulbul” Festival just a year after its founding, and added:

"Being included in the official program of the festival marks an important moment in our history. With our excellent administrative and teaching staff, as well as our student body, we have taken our first steps as a family and are moving toward even greater goals."

It is worth noting that the organization of such festivals further strengthens the younger generation’s commitment to national and spiritual values, creates conditions for a deeper understanding of our history and cultural heritage, and fosters a sense of responsibility for passing these values on to future generations.

At the same time, it serves as an important platform for creative youth to showcase their skills and ideas, and to present national artistic traditions from a fresh perspective.