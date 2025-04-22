Plein air event 'Under Open Sky' held in Mardakan [PHOTOS]

22 April 2025 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A plein air event called "Under the Open Sky" has been held at the Arts Council Azerbaijan art residence in Mardakan, Azernews reports. The project leader is artist and art critic Dadash Mammadov.

The main theme of the plein air event is the intangible heritage and national values of Azerbaijan. This interactive creative event was organized to support and develop talented artists, as well as to promote our cultural identity through art.

The main goal of the project is to create an opportunity for artists to come together in an informal environment, create works in the open air, share experiences, ideas and creative energy. Such plein air events create conditions for lively communication between artists of different generations, develop their artistic skills and promote their creativity.

Traditionally, the participants began working outdoors in the morning. Both young talents and well-known masters of the brush took part in the plein air event.

The plein air participants included Melek Abbaszadeh, Laman Hajiyeva, Huseyn Kangarli, Ruslan Rustamov, Dadash Mammadov, Oksana Kazimova, Ulviyya Kheyrullayeva, Leyli Musaibova, Sevda Rustamova, Sevinj Ganjali, Banu Ahmadzadeh, Rashida Aliyeva, Aydan Mammadli, Nigar Muslimova.

Plein air plays an important role in supporting the artistic environment as a means of creative expression and self-development and in strengthening cultural ties between artists.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.