Azerbaijan Carpet Museum launches inclusive art project with Switzerland [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum holds a new project aimed to develop the intercultural dialogue between Switzerland and Azerbaijan and foster inclusivity in the museums, Azernews reports.

The main objective of the project that is the result of cooperation between the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, the Embassy of the Swiss Confederation in the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Swiss Association of Women and Empowerment is to create more accessible and useful museum environment for the individuals with special needs.

Within the two-month project, the Traditional Technologies Department of the ANCM will hold master-classes on carpet weaving for children with autism and for members of the Azerbaijan Children Union. On top of that, Valeria Biben, Head of AI and Art Projects of the Swiss Association of Women and Empowerment holds special trainings.

The training is based on the educational program on creating a carpet sketch using AI. This new methodology provides children with opportunity to study the carpet art in a modern and interactive way, along with that it gives them creative and practical educational experience.

Is should be noted, that this project is of great significance in terms of sharing the cutting-edge experience aimed to foster accessibility for the individuals with special needs, preservation of cultural heritage and its passing to the future generations, and strengthening partnership between Switzerland and Azerbaijan.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards. The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.