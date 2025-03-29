Baku hosts exhibition on crimes committed by France during Colonial Rule

29 March 2025 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

The exhibition showcased materials highlighting the violence, oppression, and destruction of cultural traditions inflicted by French colonialism on indigenous populations.

Baku hosted an exhibition dedicated to crimes committed by France during its colonial era, organized by the Baku Initiative Group as part of the international conference titled “Colonialism: The Eradication of Religious and National Identity”, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!