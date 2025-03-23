Int'l Festival of Children's and Youth Creativity "My Azerbaijan" kicks off

23 March 2025 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

The VIII International Festival of Children's and Youth Creativity "My Azerbaijan" has started, dedicated to Independence Day on May 28, Azernews reports.

The festival is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company,the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Khatai District Executive Power, Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the Azerbaijani representation of the International Watercolor Society (IWS Azerbaijan), Children's Art Gallery "Khatai," and the Khatai Arts Center.

The motto is "Azerbaijan, I love you!" The theme is "Azerbaijan through my eyes!" Recommended topics include examples of visual and applied arts, historical landmarks, patriotism, cuisine, everyday life and clothing, lifestyle, music, and literature. Participants' age ranges from 8 to 21 years.

The deadline for submissions is April 15. Work size: up to 30x40 cm. Techniques: watercolor and mixed media. Participation in the competition and festival is free of charge.

To submit works: [email protected]

For additional questions: phone/whatsapp: +994 51-310-74 01, tel.: (+994) 12 490 84 51/52/53.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.