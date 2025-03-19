Novruz festivities come alive at Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve [PHOTOS]

19 March 2025 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A breathtaking "Bahar Sedasi" Novruz festival has taken place in Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve, Azernews reports.

This vibrant celebration was co-organized by the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Department and the Khazar District Executive Power.

Key attendees included chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Rufat Mahmud and head of the Khazar District Executive Power Elshan Salahov, alongside families of martyrs, veterans, and respected community elders.

The festival also saw participation from the Republican Children and Youth Development Center, the Baku City Youth and Sports Department, and local vocational schools.

Throughout the day, representatives from the vocational schools showcased their talents, displaying handicrafts at the artisans` market and demonstrating traditional art forms such as pottery, carpet weaving, and stone carving at the open-air Archaeological and Ethnographic Museum Complex.

On the main stage erected in the Gala Reserve, audiences were entranced by lively musical performances from renowned folk artists, captivating dance troupes, dynamic drum ensembles, and accordion players.

A variety of engaging masterclasses were offered to attendees, covering national painting, grain panel creation, amulet and talisman crafting, fabric doll making, canvas painting, puppet shows, and book fairs. Guests had the chance to unleash their creativity and immerse themselves in the spirit of Novruz.

Throughout the festivities, attendees watched demonstrations of traditional sweet preparation, sampled delicious treats, and reveled in the lively music and dance performances.

The bonfires adorning the square, the joyful sounds of folk dances, and the colorful array of events truly embodied the essence of Novruz.

The arrival of spring was mirrored in the radiant smiles and the cheerful atmosphere that filled the venue.

With its abundance of historical monuments, Gala State Historical Ethnographic Reserve offers unique insight into the past.

Founded in 2008, the Reserve treasures a rich collection of artifacts discovered during archaeological excavations. Traveling these historical sight will mesmerize you for sure.

People in love with historical journeys take great pleasure for visiting Museum of Archaeology and Ethnography (open-air), the Museum of Antiques and Castle Museum (partly open-air), operating under the Reserve.

The museum centers display more than 2,000 archaeological and architectural monuments, including ancient rock paintings, pottery, household items, jewelry, weapons, coins and much more.

The 18th-century tandoor and two underground passages (10th-15th centuries), old houses, portable tents made of animal skins, stone and straw houses with domes are of particular interest.

Ancient mounds, grave stones, dwellings, places of worship and other monuments also ultimately grab attention of curious visitors.

Gala settlement, where the Reserve operates, is especially famous for its magnificent rock carvings. Hunting scenes, anthropomorphic and zoomorphic images are depicted on the ancient stones.

Scenes of sacrifice, separate images of deer, goats, oxen can also be found here. Ancient findings are presented in the open-air museum and a mosque next to Gesr tower.

Gala is considered one of the oldest shopping centers. Even in the 17th century, the European traveler Engelbert Kempfer wrote that salt, which is distinguished by its taste and whiteness, was mined in the village of Gala.

The eighteenth-century researcher, Johann Lerch, in his notes told about the journey to the village of Gala. In the 40s of the 19th century, the Russian traveler Berezin also mentioned in his notes the fortress in the village of Gala.

Today Gala State Reserve successfully preserves the spirit of Azerbaijan's historical past. Every year, the Reserve welcomes dozens of visitors who are ready to soak up an unforgettable atmosphere of this place.