"The Nutcracker" ballet casts its spell on audience [EXCLUSIVE]

10 February 2025 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

For over a century, Ernst Theodor Amadeus Hoffmann's fairy tale "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" has never ceased to amaze both children and adults worldwide.

The story tells of a little girl who receives an ugly nutcracker doll as a gift.

In those times, in Germany, it was believed that such nutcracker dolls brought good luck to the home, so it was customary to give them.

The birthplace of the nutcracker is considered to be a small village in the Ore Mountains, on the border of Germany and the Czech Republic. It was there that at the end of the 17th century, that the wooden toy began to be carved.

Thanks to Christmas fairs, the wooden nutcracker soon became very popular throughout Germany.

The idea for the fairy tale arose for E.T.A. Hoffmann while he was telling magical stories to the children of his friend, Julius Eduard Hitzig.

The children were named Friedrich and Clara, and they became the prototypes of the literary characters in the fairytale "The Nutcracker". The author of the work changed their names to Marie and Fritz.

E.T.A. Hoffmann's tale was Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's favorite story as a child.

The idea for the ballet was nurtured by the great composer for many years.

Finally, on December 18, 1892, the world first saw Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's ballet "The Nutcracker" at the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg.

P. I.Tchaikovsky's ballet is based on the adaptation of the fairy tale by Alexandre Dumas Père.

He composed the now world famous solo for celesta, the "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" as part of his Nutcracker Suite.

Today, choreographers continue to search for new approaches to this outstanding work, exciting the imagination of audiences with fascinating performances.

A ballet "The Nutcracker" directed by Honored Artist of Russia Ruslan Pronin has been recently showcased at Heydar Aliyev Palace in Baku.

The cast included Edward Arazov, Ayan Eyvazova, Sabina Abdullayeva, Ilya Manaenkov, Anar Mikailov, Seymur Gadiev, Miraydin Abdullayev, Mekhman Mardanov, Yulia Fershtandt, Dilara Kovalchuk, Nurlan Rasulov and others.

The choirmaster of the ballet was Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Sevil Hajiyeva, the set designer was Dmitry Cherbadzhi, an academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, while the executive artist was Honored Cultural Worker Tehran Babayev.

The ballet was conducted by the principal conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, who shared interesting details about the ballet production in an interview with AZERNEWS and explained what makes the ballet "The Nutcracker" so unique and relevant at all times.

Q: What do You believe makes "The Nutcracker" a timeless classic that resonates with the audiences of all ages?

A: Today, "The Nutcracker" is regarded as one of the most popular ballet productions, which is not accidental, as the ballet features Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's remarkable music. His music is characterized by its depth, filling the soul of everyone who encounters it with light.

The eponymous fairy tale by E.T.A. Hoffmann, upon which this ballet is based, is truly fascinating. It traces the main stages of every person's life: childhood, love, belief in miracles and the fight for happiness. The tale reflects dreams that reside in the heart of everyone. We all dream of a bright and joyful life surrounded by our loved ones. However, this task is not easy; for this, one has to undergo transformation.

Perhaps, the main reason for the success of this ballet is that people do not want to lose faith in their dreams. This fairy-tale theme, filled with love, touches the deepest chords of the human soul.

I would like to remind you that I was recently on tour in China, where I, along with Tatar State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, presented the ballets "The Nutcracker" and "Swan Lake." Each time I step on the stage, I feel that this is not just children's music. P.I.Tchaikovsky managed to create wonderful music for all times. Everyone, from young to old, can find something for themselves in this ballet. I believe that as long as humanity exists, this masterpiece will continue to bring joy to all people.

Q: The ballet "The Nutcracker", staged by the Russian Honored Artist Ruslan Pronin, has been recently presented to the Baku audience at Heydar Aliyev Palace. What makes this new production of the famous ballet so memorable?

A: In his version of the ballet, Ruslan Mikhailovich Pronin, he managed to incorporate all the best and most captivating elements of choreography. He used the adaptations of such prominent ballet masters as Marius Petipa and Yuri Grigorovich. Ruslan Pronin also introduced his own changes to this ballet.

New costumes and stage decorations were created specially for "The Nutcracker", but P.I.Tchaikovsky's breathtaking music has remained unchanged. Moreover, many ballet artists debuted that day. For them, I believe that day was a true celebration. We worked hard on this ballet production for many months.

I would like to note that we have to work in difficult conditions, due to repair work at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. However, the theater team continues to perform at various venues. The Heydar Aliyev Palace regularly provides us with a stage, for which we are very grateful.

I believe that the ballet performance deserves long-term success and will remain in our theater repertoire. However, let's do not forget about the version of "The Nutcracker", staged by Azerbaijani ballet master Rafiga Akhundova.

For many years, her version of the ballet has been an integral part of our repertoire, receiving enthusiastic responses not only from the audience, but also from professionals in the field of ballet.

Of course, we are not standing still and are always open to new ideas. Like in theaters around the world, "The Nutcracker" has several versions.

Q: What was the audience's reaction to the ballet during its staging in Baku?

A: The ballet production was greeted with a storm of applause. Tickets for the ballet "The Nutcracker" were sold out long before the premiere.

Among the spectators, there were cultural figures, fans of ballet art, who have probably seen many different versions of the ballet "The Nutcracker".

We have a very demanding audience, and we strive to professionally fulfill our commitments while considering the tastes and needs of ballet enthusiasts.

Q: Could You share any upcoming plans or projects that will excite ballet lovers?

A: My plans are currently in the process of being realized. I have arrived in the Sultanate of Oman, where I am presenting Fikrat Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights", staged by the artistic director of the ballet troupe of the Primorsky Stage of the Mariinsky Theatre, People's Artist of Russia, Eldar Aliyev.

We have already demonstrated this ballet in different countries. Over the two days, ballet lovers can enjoy this legendary ballet at Royal Opera House Muscat. This is the ballet's first presentation in the Sultanate of Oman.

Furthermore, I will conduct Giacomo Puccini's opera "Manon Lescaut" at the International Opera Festival named after F.I. Shalyapin.

On February 20, the audience will enjoy Giacomo Puccini's opera "Tosca" at Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio, featuring Azerbaijani opera artists.

After that, I will return to Kazan for two final concerts with participation of world opera stars. The concert will unite conductors from three countries including Azerbaijan, Russia and Italy.

Photo Credits: Ramin Aslanov