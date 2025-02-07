National Art Museum, British Council launch joint project [PHOTOS]

7 February 2025 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum in partnership with the British Council, has implemented a project on scientific research and conservation of British art, Azernews reports. Renowned expert Rupert Featherstone also participated in the project.

As an independent restorer and consultant on paintings, Rupert Featherstone supervised the conservation of paintings in the British Royal Collection at Windsor Castle from 2001 to 2008. From 2008 to 2021, he headed the conservation department at the Fitzwilliam Museum at the University of Cambridge and also served as director of the Hamilton Kerr Institute.

Rupert Featherstone gave a presentation reflecting his activities in the field of conservation of works of art. In accordance with the project program, a study was conducted on the scientific study, conservation and determination of the current state of the British collection.

In their remarks, the Director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, PhD in Art History Shirin Malikova, Director of the British Council Azerbaijan Nargiz Hajiyeva stressed the importance of the project.

Then a training session was held for the staff of the scientific restoration, scientific research and collection departments of the museum, dedicated to advanced conservation methods, long-term preservation and sustainability.

On the last day of the project, February 7, proposals and recommendations for developing a plan for preparing the British collection for the exhibition were presented, and the final results of the project were discussed.

Founded in 1937, Azerbaijan National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of brush.

The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists.

These exhibitions have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.