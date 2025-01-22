TURKSOY names Nobel laureate Aziz Sancar as "Turkic World Culture Ambassador" [PHOTOS]

22 January 2025 21:06 (UTC+04:00)

Nobel laureate, Turkish and American scientist, professor, and academician, Dr. Aziz Sancar has been awarded the title of "Turkic World Culture Ambassador" at the 40th meeting of the Permanent Council of Culture Ministers of the Turkic World Culture Organization (TURKSOY), held in Azerbaijan's Shusha, Azernews reports.

During a ceremony at the Aziz and Gwen Sancar Foundation Cultural Center in North Carolina, USA, on January 19, 2025, TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev announced that the honorary title was conferred upon Sancar based on a unanimous decision from the TURKSOY Permanent Council of Culture Ministers.

In his address, Raev praised Sancar as a pride and inspiration for the Turkic world:

“Mr. Aziz Sancar, you are not only a scientist but also a valuable figure reflecting the shared consciousness and scientific genius of the Turkic world. Your Nobel-winning research is an example for all, embodying the values of Turkic culture through your humility and hard work, along with your outstanding achievements in the scientific world. Your dedication to your roots and accomplishments on prestigious global platforms motivate all of us. This title is not merely an expression of gratitude, but a thank-you from the entire Turkic world. It is our great honor to award you the title of Ambassador of Turkic World Culture on behalf of the TURKSOY member states.”

Professor Sancar called the title the most important award of his life, declaring it even more valuable than his Nobel Prize: “This award means more to me than any other. It was my dream. TURKSOY is a very valuable organization, and I hope it will represent us all over the world.”

Sancar also discussed the challenges faced by the Turkic world in achieving unity throughout history, attributing much of the current progress to the leadership of Turkic-speaking nations and organizations like TURKSOY: “Historically, the Turkic tribes were often fragmented. However, if today we speak of unity, much of it is thanks to our heads of state, those with a Turkic consciousness in their hearts, and organizations like TURKSOY.”

Reflecting on his own upbringing with a deep sense of Turkism, Sancar shared: “From the age of 8, I understood that I was a Turk. I grew up with the belief in the unity of the Turkic world and Turkism.” He added that he had visited all independent Turkic states except Turkmenistan, where he was welcomed with warmth and hospitality: “I am a successful scientist, but there are many successful scientists. My brothers and sisters accepted me as one of their own every time I visited. I felt the Turkic unity on the lands of our ancestors and witnessed the conscious Turkism in the Turkic world. I was immensely happy.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Secretary General Raev presented Sancar with valuable gifts reflecting the unity and rich culture of the Turkic world. These included a robe from Kazakhstan, a kalpak from Kyrgyzstan, a national belt from Uzbekistan, a wolf-headed cane from Turkey, a symbol of Karabakh Victory, a lapel pin featuring Khary-Bulbul from Azerbaijan, and a special edition of Makhtumkuli Fraghi from Turkmenistan. Sancar expressed his gratitude for these honors: “These gifts are symbols of the unity and solidarity of the Turkic world.”

Countries with Turkic populations and Turkic languages form the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TÜRKSOY). The group launched in 1992 in Baku, Azerbaijan and Istanbul, Türkiye when the culture ministers of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, and Turkmenistan pledged to collaborate. Türksoy was founded by an Almaty agreement on July 12, 1993. In 1996, an official cooperation between Türksoy and UNESCO was established, involving mutual consultations and reciprocal representation. Türksoy has six founders and eight observers in 2022.