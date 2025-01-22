Azerbaijani, Russian musicians perform in Paris [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

22 January 2025 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A concert of Azerbaijani and Russian musicians has been held at the Russian House of Science and Culture in Paris, organized by the Association Dialogue France-Azerbaijan (ADFA) in cooperation with Natalia Casuccini-Bonci and her association "Life and Growth", Azernews reports.

The concert program featured the Avey duet - Agarakim Guliyev (flute) and Eldaniz Alakbarzade (piano) (our compatriots studying in France), together with Laura Volpato (cello) and Yulia Vdovina (vocals). Their performance caused thunderous applause and delight of the audience, demonstrating the power of art that unites people regardless of borders and nationalities.

The Avey duet, named after Mount Avey in Gazakh, Azerbaijan, was created with a noble goal - to popularize Azerbaijani music abroad.

The duo performed in a unique line-up that evening, with Laura Volpato on cello and Yulia Vdovina, whose soulful vocal style added depth and emotion to the performance. Their performance combines tradition and modernity, filling the hall with enchanting sounds and creating an atmosphere of dialogue between cultures that resonates in the hearts of the listeners.

"Such performances prove that culture and art are above politics, demonstrating the greatness of the human spirit. They help strengthen friendly ties between countries, open up new horizons for mutual understanding and inspire joint creativity," the statement said.