People's Artist Malakhanum Ayyubova to hold meeting in Shamakhi
A meeting with mugham singer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Malakhanum Ayyubova will take place at Shamakhi Center for Creative Education, on January 14, Azernews reports.
The event is organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) with the support of the Mountainous Shirvan Regional Department of Culture as part of the "Friend of the Master" project.
The meeting will discuss the history and development of the art of khanenda (mugham singer) and mugham, popularization and teaching of national musical culture.
At the event, Malakhanum Ayyubova and talented youth will perform various mughams and tasnifs.
Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.
