Prominent theater and cinematography actress who leaves lasting legacy [PHOTOS]

8 January 2025 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of Leyla Badirbayli, one of the prominent representatives of Azerbaijani theater and cinematography, Azernews reports.

Leyla Badirbayli brought life and energy to many female characters from both local playwrights and classic literature with her heartfelt, graceful, and natural style of acting.

The legendary actress was born on January 8, 1920, in Baku. Her mother, Bika khanum, was the daughter of Musa khan from Shamakhi, and her father, Aghalar bey, was one of the village landowners in that region.

She spent her early years in Baku, particularly in the Old City (Icherisheher). Her mother, Bika khanum, greatly influenced her artistic journey. During this time, Bika khanum participated in a women's club run by Ali Bayramov and often took her daughter Leyla along.

Leyla Badirbayli first found her passion for dance, which she loved. Because of her unique looks and dancing talent, she was invited to join the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic. While there, she appeared in the films "Ayna" and "The Lights of Baku." In 1941, at just 21 years old, she was invited to the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater.

For 33 years, Leyla Badirbayli created diverse female characters on the stage of this temple of art. Leyla Badirbayli's contributions to the development of Azerbaijani theater are always remembered. She wrote golden pages in the history of our culture with her characters Sarah ("Faded Flowers"), Solmaz ("Bride of Fire"), Shalala ("Lie"), Desdemona ("Othello"), Liza ("Living Corpse"), Nermin ("Eye Doctor"), and others.

During the filming of "The Cloth Peddler" in 1945, Rza Tahmasib was looking for a beautiful girl to play the role of Gulchohra. It was after Uzeyir Hajibayov's recommendation that Leyla Badirbayli was approved for this role.

Of course, Leyla Badirbayli's selfless service to the development of Azerbaijani cinema is not limited to Gulchohra. The talented actress created unforgettable and memorable characters in nearly 50 films, including "Sabuhi," "Fatali Khan," "Deli Kur," "Sevil," "His Big Heart," and "The Dervish Blows Up Paris."

The actress, who was titled "Beauty of Azerbaijan," passed away on November 23, 1999, and was buried in the Alley of Honor.

The activity of the distinguished actress has always been highly valued by the Azerbaijani state. On December 29, 2019, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to organize a series of events related to the 100th anniversary of Leyla Badirbayli's birth.