Culture Minister engages with Opera and Ballet Theater's community [PHOTOS]

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimov continues to hold meetings with the collectives of the country's leading theaters, Azernews reports.

The minister visited the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and met with the collective.

At the meeting, the theater's director, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov, chief director, Honored Artist Hafiz Quliyev, chief conductor, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, People's Artist Gulaghası Mirzeyev, Honored Artists Afaq Abbasova, Tural Aghasıyev, Jahangir Gurbanov, as well as soloists Mahir Taghizade, Taleh Yahyayev, Atesh Garayev, Mutallim Damirov, and others spoke about the current state of the theater's creative activities.

Collective members highlighted issues such as improving the material welfare of art workers, providing them with housing under favorable conditions, replacing worn-out musical instruments with new ones, the retirement and draft of ballet artists, payment of fees for musicians performing at state events, awarding honorary titles, and staging new works.

The discussion also touched upon re-editing and publication of scores composed by Azerbaijani composers in the last century, creating conditions for creative individuals to participate in competitions, festivals, and seminars held abroad, and other related topics.

The minister shared his thoughts on the issues raised.

It was noted that President Ilham Aliyev pays attention to the development of various sectors of culture, including the theater sector. The material and technical base of theaters is being strengthened. Art figures are regularly awarded honorary titles and prizes.

The major renovation of the building of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater is also a manifestation of this attention.

The minister mentioned that steps are being taken to improve the legislative framework in the field of culture. Once this process is completed, several issues will be resolved.

At the end of the meeting, Adil Karimov stated that the concerns raised would be taken into account and wished for the theater team creative success.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

