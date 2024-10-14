Ganja to celebrate jubilee of People's Artist Ramiz Mirishli

14 October 2024 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will host a concert on October 20 to mark the 90th anniversary of the prominent composer, holder of the "Shohrat" and "Sharaf" orders, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Ramiz Mirishli (May 16, 1934 - April 17, 2015), Azernews reports.

The concert program will feature performances by the philharmonics soloists, showcasing compositions such as "Dalğalar," "Vətənimsən," "Bir xumar baxışla," "Dedim tələsmə," "Bir könül sındırmışam," "İlk sevgi," "Azərbaycan dünyam mənim," and others.

Tickets can be purchased at the philharmonic box office and online at iTicket.Az.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.

