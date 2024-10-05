Azerbaijani students won TÜRKSOY essay competition

5 October 2024 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

The International Turkic Culture Organization (TÜRKSOY) has announced the winners of the essay competition among school students on the topic "Makhit Mukhli - Thinker and Poet," held in collaboration with the ministries of education of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan, starting on March 15, Azernews reports.

Three winners were announced from each country.

From Azerbaijan, the winners are Fidan Karimli, Khumar Mammadova, and Nazrin Hasanli. The other winners include Alimjan Dulat, Akerke Cantaskızı, and Aykerkem Turlıgazı from Kazakhstan; Gulendam Rahimova, Mehricamal Begcanova, and Tumar Ashirova from Turkmenistan; Akylay Melisova, Qubara Sovetbekova, and Elzana Mirlanova from Kyrgyzstan; Shahzoda Bahtiyerova, Nodircon Rakhmiddinov, and Madina Toqabekova from Uzbekistan; and Betül Düriye Aktaş, Asude Koru, and Fatmanur Ogüt from Turkiye.

