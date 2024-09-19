Ulvi Kasimov – Innovator or Disruptor of the Art World?

19 September 2024 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Hamza Azhar Salam

Baku, a city at the nexus of continents, cultures and time, serves as both an ancient gateway and a gleaming vision of modernity.

Its skyline, dominated by the ultramodern Flame Towers, contrasts with the ancient walls of the Old City, offering a metaphor for the life of Ulvi Kasimov—a man straddling the worlds of tradition and cutting-edge innovation.

His journey through the art world, much like Baku itself, is a story of blending the old with the new, of reimagining the future while honouring the past.

Ulvi Kasimov’s introduction to the art world was as unlikely as it was transformative. With a background as a plasma physicist, energy entrepreneur, and venture capitalist, his early career paths were more aligned with science than the sweeping brushstrokes of a painter’s canvas.

Yet, it was the evocative work of Azerbaijani artist Zakir Huseynov that planted the seeds of artistic passion in him. Huseynov’s naïve, folksy landscapes—rich with emotion and simplicity—struck Ulvi on a personal level. They weren’t just paintings; they were life-affirming narratives, filled with the warmth of a bygone era.

"I was drawn to the art world through a blend of personal passion and professional curiosity," Ulvi recounted during our conversation.

"My journey began with an early morning ritual of deep thinking, which often led me to contemplate the intersections of technology, finance, and culture."

It was this contemplation, alongside the inspiration from Huseynov’s work, that spurred Ulvi to explore art in a way few others had envisioned: through the lens of technology and innovation.

Ulvi’s vision for revolutionising the art world took shape with his audacious acquisition of the .ART domain. This wasn’t just any domain name; it was a global digital platform designed to transcend geographical and industrial boundaries.

"Acquiring the .ART domain was a complex and competitive process," Ulvi explained. "The idea was to create a dedicated digital space for the art community that transcends industrial and geographical boundaries. The auction for the domain was intense, with multiple organisations vying for it."

This investment—tens of millions of pounds—wasn’t merely financial; it was a philosophical commitment. ".ART enables artists, galleries, and institutions to establish a strong digital identity and reach global audiences. Simultaneously, it disrupts traditional models by introducing new ways to interact with, sell, and appreciate art."

Ulvi sees the .ART domain not just as a digital address, but as an ecosystem that could fundamentally reshape how art is experienced in the modern era.

“By leveraging digital tools, .ART democratises access to art and opens up new economic opportunities for artists worldwide,” he said, his words carrying the weight of a visionary who has already seen the future unfold in his mind.

As our conversation deepened, it became clear that Ulvi’s passion for art wasn’t confined to the marketplace. It was personal. His daughter, Medina, a talented artist, played a central role in shaping his understanding of art’s transformative power.

Medina was born with communication challenges, but it was through art that she found her voice. "Through her art, she literally found her voice," Ulvi shared, with a father’s quiet pride. "Today, she is a successful young artist. Through Medina, we witnessed firsthand the power of art as an essential element of therapy and healing."

This personal experience inspired Ulvi to launch the Art Therapy Initiative, a charitable mission aimed at supporting and promoting the healing powers of art. "I realised that by supporting the art world, we could have an even greater impact if we placed emphasis on the healing powers of art," he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz