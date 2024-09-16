Classical music evening held in front of Nizami Ganjavi Mausoleum [PHOTOS]

16 September 2024 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

An evening themed "Nizami in classical music" has been held in Ganja as part of the Nizami Days in Ganja, Azernews reports.

Under the direction of People's Artist Rafael Bayramov and accompanied by the Chamber Orchestra of the Ganja State Philharmonic, People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova, Honored Artist Tural Abdullayev, and soloists Rustam Jafarov, Elmir Pishnamazzade, Samir Mammadov, Vasif Bayramov, and Zamina Mustafayeva performed works set to the words of the great poet Nizami Ganjavi.

The evening featured compositions by national classics, including Uzeyir Hajibayli's "Arazbarı," "Sənsiz," and "Sevgili canan," Fikrat Amirov's "Gülüm," Cahangir Cahangirov's "Gül camalın," Tofig Guliyev's "Gözüm aydın gözümə," and Süleyman Alaskerov's "Sərvi xuramanım mənim." Nizami's ghazals were recited by Lala Hasanjan and Muhammad Hajiyeva.

The project "Nizami Days", dedicated to the work of the classic of Azerbaijani poetry, one of the greatest poets of the mediaeval East, the greatest romantic poet in epic literature Nizami Ganjavi (1141 - 1209), is being implemented from September 11 to 15 with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Ganja Executive Authority.

