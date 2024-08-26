Azerbaijan announces competition among sculptors

A competition among sculptors "Magic Hands" has been announced in Azerbaijan, which is being held within Green World Solidarity Year, Azernews reports.

The contest aims at identifying and supporting the creative potential of the younger generation.

The project is co-organized by the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the State Art Gallery, Khatai Children's Art Gallery, and the Khatai Arts Center with the support of the Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Science and Education and the Khatai District Executive Power.

Material - cardboard, plastic, wood, clay, metal, art plasticine.

Theme and size - free.

Registration deadline is October 15.

An information form to [email protected] - photo of the work, the title of the work, the material used, first and last name, year of birth, place of study, and contact information.

The participant can present a figure, composition, or example of art. The selection will be made taking into account the age of the authors. You can send 2 works to the competition.

The 100 best works will be selected and exhibited at the Khatai Arts Center. For additional questions (051) 310-74 01 tel / WhatsApp.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz