Eminent actor and director who etches his name into history of national film industry [PHOTOS]

In our profession, alongside talent, qualities like kindness, integrity, education, culture, and empathy are equally important.

Shahmar Alakbarov

Azerbaijan commemorates the 81st anniversary of People's Artist Shahmar Alakbarov, Azernews reports.

The prominent film director and actor etched his name into the history of Azerbaijan.

Shahmar studied acting at the Azerbaijan Art Institute, under the guidance of Rza Tahmasib. Even while still a student in his third year, he joined the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre.

His breakthrough performance in the play "Masters" gained him widespread audience acclaim.

Moreover, renowned artist Adil Iskandarov invited him to the film acting studio he established at the film studio.

At AzerbaijanFilm Studio, Shahmar Alakbarov worked as an actor and director.

His most popular roles in the films were Gazanfar ("My Seven Sons"), Iman ("The Last Pass"), Arif ("Life Tests Us"), Azad ("Winds Blow in Baku"), Gatyr Mammad ("Avenger from Ganjabasar"), Javidan ("Babek"), Ibrahim ("Time to Saddle Horses") and others.

In one of his interviews, Shahmar Alakbarov was asked about the types of films he was eager to act in.

He replied, "I have a strong interest in history, and after my roles in films like 'Babak,' 'The Avenger from Ganjabasar,' 'Time to Saddle the Horses,' 'The Last Pass,' 'My Seven Sons,' and others, my passion for this subject has only deepened."

After finishing his education, he continued at the institute as a teaching assistant. He was also active in television and radio, making his debut as the host of the "Ulduz" program. He created unforgettable characters in numerous television shows, hosted the "Molla Nasreddin" radio program, and lent his voice to various films.

Shahmar Alakbarov also ventured into directing, marking his directorial debut with the film "Examination," which he co-directed with Gulbeniz Azimzadeh.

Alakbarov's relentless dedication to advancing Azerbaijani cinema was highly recognised. The prominent actor and director got the names both People's Artist and Honoured Artist. He also received the Laureate of State Price of Azerbaijan, USSR.

Shahmar Alakbarov, passed away on August 12, 1992. His contributions to the local film industry continue to inspire future generations in the film industry.

