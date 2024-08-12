Azerbaijan represented at Book Art Int'l Competition [PHOTOS]

The 21st traditional "Book Art" International Competition has organized by the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan was represented by printed products in various nominations at the competition organized in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

A total of 64 books from 6 countries were submitted to the competition under a number of nominations.

The selection of books for each nomination was made through open voting. The representatives of the participating countries were given detailed information about the publication products.

Nine books in ten nominations from Azerbaijan were submitted to the next competition. The Azerbaijani publications were awarded first place in four nominations, second place in two nominations, and third place in three nominations.

The awards of the "Book Art" competition will be presented at the traditional Moscow International Book Fair to be held in September.

