National Library launches electronic database dedicated to Shusha city

5 August 2024 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Library has launched an electronic database "Shusha-Cultural Capital of the Islamic World", Azernews reports.

The electronic database consists of the following sections: Official documents, Prominent personalities about Shusha, Historical monuments, Administrative structure, Prominent personalities, Publications, Photo gallery, Video Gallery, etc. The documents presented in the database are provided with their full texts.

Those who want to get acquainted with the electronic database can use the following link.

During the 12th Conference of the Culture Ministers of the Islamic World held in Doha, Azerbaijan's Shusha city was declared the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024.

The city is dotted with historical mosques, mausoleums that demonstrate the Islamic world's architectural brilliance.

Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque which stand as a symbol of Shusha's religious heritage are considered masterpieces of Eastern architecture.

The building of the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque was designed by well-known architect Karbalayi Safikhan Garabaghi in 1763-1769 by order of the Garabagh ruler Ibrahim Khalil Khan.

The mosque stopped functioning after the Armenian invasion of Azerbaijan's territories.

Construction of Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque was completed with orders of Govhar Agha, daughter of Ibrahim Khalil Khan approximately eight years before the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque was built.

After the end of the Armenian invasion, restoration work was carried out in the city.

Despite all the challenges, Shusha has managed to preserve its religious and cultural heritage.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz