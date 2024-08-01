Training program for development of young restorers to be held in Icherisheher [PHOTOS]

Administration of Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction (AzUAC) and Atelier Erich Pummer have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the "Training Program for the Development of Young Restorers", Azernews reports.

The MoU was signed by the Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Shahin Seyidzade, the Rector of Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction (AzUAC) Gulchohra Mammadova and the head of Atelier Erich Pummer, architect and restorer Erich Pummer.

Based on the signed trilateral Memorandum of Understanding, the partners will begin implementing theoretical and practical training modules for the participants of the "Training Program for the Development of Young Restorers" in Icherisheher.

Along with the students of the dual degree master's program "Restoration and Protection of Architectural Monuments" of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, the students of the School of Restoration of Historical Monuments (Mak'TAB) will also have the opportunity to participate in the educational module.

Note that Mak'TAB conducts practical training for young restorers in studying advanced restoration methods.

The main goal set as a result of this important cooperation arising from the MoU is to strengthen the potential of young national restoration personnel, train local specialists who meet international requirements, as well as protect the rich historical and cultural heritage of the country, in particular, support and contribute to the restoration work carried out in Garabagh region liberated from occupation.

