CineMastercard participates in CineEurope exhibition in Barcelona [PHOTOS]

CineMastercard has represented Azerbaijan at the CineEurope International Exhibition, traditionally held in Barcelona, Spain, Azernews reports.

Representatives of the best Hollywood and European studios, who demonstrated the latest technologies and novelties of the film industry attended the CineEurope 2024 event.

Founded by Film Expo Group,CineEurope is an official event of the International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), an international trade association that provides film exhibitors and their national associations in 38 European territories.

The exhibition was attended by the director of the cinema chain (CinemaPlus LLC) CineMastercard”, Murat Jamji, and Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Zaur Darabzadeh. They have signed contracts with the world's leading film studios to show films of the next new seasons.

Among these companies, there were such studios as Universal Pictures, Sony Pictures, The Walt Disney Company, Paramount Pictures, and Warner Bros.

Representatives also got acquainted with the latest technologies designed for cinemas, and meetings were held with the heads of the companies that presented them.

During the exhibition, Murat Jamji and Zaur Darabzadeh discussed cinema development strategies, new technological trends, innovative solutions, and achievements.

They are also interested in introducing advanced technologies such as VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality) in cinemas, offering viewers a more exciting and interactive experience.

CineMastercard strives to present the best to its viewers, to show films in Azerbaijan to moviegoers that are released on the same day as in the whole world.

The cinema plans to continue to introduce innovations, striving to take a leading position in the global film industry and always offer its viewers the best. With a constantly developing approach to technologies and innovations, CineMastercard intends to strengthen its position as a leader in the Azerbaijani film industry.

