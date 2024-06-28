Russian theatre figures hold master classes in Baku [PHOTOS]

Master classes on vocals and acting have been organised at the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theatre as part of the Russian Culture Days, Azernews reports.

The master class on acting was conducted by Alexandrina Kologrivaya (Pitirimova) and Natalia Kulikova, while Alina Ivakh held the master class on vocals. Students studying acting and vocal art took part in the master classes.

Talking about her creative path, the head of the troupe of the Moscow Provincial Theatre, Alina Ivakh, noted that, in addition to teaching acting to vocalists, she also conducts master classes on vocal therapy. She also informed about cultural events held in Russia.

"We are looking forward to meeting Azerbaijani cultural and artistic figures in Moscow. I hope that Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation in the field of culture will continue to develop. This is very important. Because the exchange of experience always brings enrichment," she added.

At master classes, experts spoke about new approaches used in Russian theatres and answered questions from students.

The Russian Culture Days kicked off at Heydar Aliyev Palace with a gala concert, "Russian Classics".

The concert program consisted of musical masterpieces by Russian composers Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, and Dmitry Shostakovich.

The guests of the festival also enjoyed a play, "Family Picture" presented by the Moscow Provincial Theatre. The theatre production was shown at the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theatre to mark the 200th anniversary of Alexander Ostrovsky.

Anna Tsang, Mikhail Shilov, Sergei Vershinin, Alexandrina Pitirimova, Alina Ivakh, and others shone on stage.

