Merab Amzoev to perform concert in Baku

Merab Amzoev will perform for the first time on the stage of the Heydar Aliyev Palace on July 3, Azernews reports.

The musician has prepared an interesting musical program for the people of Baku, which will not leave any music fans indifferent.

Merab Amzoev is a musician, guitarist, singer and cover artist. He writes his own songs and reinterprets famous hits by popular artists. The singer performs original songs and covers in Georgian, Russian, English, Italian, Spanish, French.

The musician became famous in Georgia in 2017 after participating in the X Factor and Georgian Idol shows.

He reached the peak of his popularity in 2023, when videos of him performing cover versions of popular songs literally flooded the Internet and received millions of views on social networks.

The organizer of the concert in Baku is AzKonsert.

Tickets can be purchased at the city box office and on ITicket.az.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

