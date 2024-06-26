Azerbaijan launches 1st 'By Youth For Youth' event, says Ambassador Shargiyya Hasanova

26 June 2024 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

The "By Youth For Youth" event is being held for the first time in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's ambassador to ICESCO, Shargiyya Hasanova, spoke to journalists about the event, which is taking place in Baku, Azernews reports.

Hasanova mentioned that the event began recently in Shusha:

"The international event started yesterday in the beautiful city of Shusha and we, as young people, aimed to represent Azerbaijan well through our speeches. The goal is to reduce the workload on young people and improve their living conditions."

She emphasized that the event will prioritize the opinions of young people.

The forum aims to discuss the perspectives and experiences of youth from the Islamic world regarding peacemaking, sustainable development, culture, and the environment. It seeks to promote youth participation in these areas, explore innovative solutions, and facilitate networking among young leaders.

