Opera "Intizar" shown in Ganja State Philharmonic Hall [PHOTOS]

An opera, "Intizar" has been staged at Ganja State Philharmonic Hall as part of the events timed to the 90th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, Azernews reports.

The opera "Intizar" was written by the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist Frangiz Alizade. The author of the libretto is the rector of the Baku branch of Moscow State University and vice president of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, academician Nargiz Pashayeva.

The opera was presented by the team of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre. The performance included People's Artist Akram Poladov, Honoured Artists Ramil Gasimov, Inara Babayeva, Ilakha Efendieva, Sabina Vahabzade, Tural Agasiev, and soloists Taleh Yakhyaev and Fahmin Ahmedli.

The stage director is Honoured Artist Hafiz Guliyev, the production designer is People's Artist Tair Tahirov, conductor is Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, and choirmaster is Honoured Artist Sevil Hajiyeva.

In the opera "Intizar", the action takes place against the backdrop of tragic events that took place in the recent past of Azerbaijan, in Garabagh, in the context of the universal theme of the eternal struggle between Good and Evil.

Evil forces, having invaded the hospitable region through treachery and cunning, ruin it, brutally kill people, and expel the inhabitants from their native land. The echo of these terrible events is traced through the example of the fate of one family. In the opera, consisting of two parts and seven scenes, the composer conveys the drama of events with great skill and professionalism through solo arias, choral parts, and orchestral parts.

At the same time, an optimistic view of the future was embodied in the opera. Thus, with an expression of great faith in victory, the work ends with a call to fight.

