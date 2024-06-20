Composers' Union marks its 90th anniversary [PHOTOS]

20 June 2024 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

A gala concert has been organised at Ganja State Philharmonic Hall to mark the 90th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, Azernews reports.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist Frangiz Alizade, addressed the event.

In her remarks, Frangiz Alizade underlined that the holding of anniversary events in Ganja is symbolic - this is the birthplace of such outstanding composers as Fikrat Amirov and Gambar Huseynli. She expressed her deep gratitude to the leadership of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall.

The concert program started with "Dance" from the 3rd act of Uzeyir Hajibayli's opera "Koroglu" performed by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Next, Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments presented Muslim Magomayev's "Radio March" and Vasif Adigozalov's Bayram Suite under the baton of Khayal Gahramanov.

Also, Samira Hajiyeva performed Said Rustamov's composition "Hardasan", Gaya Nasibzade delighted the audience with Suleyman Alasgarov's music piece "Vətənimdir", and Rustam Jafarov pleased the listeners with the Azerbaijani folk song "Evləri var xana-xana".

The Ganja State Philharmonic's Chamber Orchestra performed Dance of the Girls from Gara Garayev's ballet "The Path of Thunder", Agshin Alizadeh's "War", Vagif Mustafazadeh's "March" under the baton of People's Artist Rafael Bayramov, while Ali Aliyev thrilled the listeners with Sardar Farajov's "Rondoletta".

Under the artistic direction of Mammad Jafarov and the conductorship of Nazila Jafarova, the Choir collective of the Regional College under the Ganja State University performed Uzeyir Hajibayli's music piece "Ey Vətən" and the 1st and 2nd parts from Mammad Jafarov's "Contata".

The concert program ended with "Bayram Rəqsi" from Fikret Amirov's "One Thousand and One Nights Arabian Nights".

