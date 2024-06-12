Azerbaijan, Uzbek culture ministers discuss prospects of cooperation [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has met with his Uzbek counterpart, Ozodbek Nazarbekov, within the framework of Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

Ozodbek Nazarbekov, who greeted his Azerbaijani minister at the Uzbekistan Palace of Forums, stressed the importance of the Days of Azerbaijani Culture held in Tashkent.

He expressed his satisfaction to see Azerbaijan's culture and art figures in his country again, noting that Uzbek people always have love and sympathy for the Azerbaijani culture.

Expressing his gratitude for the bilateral meeting and the high hospitality shown to the Azerbaijani delegation, Minister Adil Karimli drew attention to the fact that art masters from our country came to Uzbekistan with great love and enthusiasm.

It was noted that the reception of the Azerbaijan Culture Minister by the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, is a bright manifestation of the great attention paid to relations with Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the President of Uzbekistan underlined the importance of implementing joint cultural projects and made a proposal to produce a film dedicated to prominent Uzbek and Azerbaijani poets Alisher Navai and Muhammad Fuzuli.

This proposal of the head of state was discussed at the meeting of the ministers. During the conversation, there was an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

Recall that the last time the Days of Azerbaijani Culture were organised in Uzbekistan was in 2022.

The holding of the Uzbek Culture Days in Baku in 2023 was another step towards strengthening Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations.

The large-scale event featured gala concerts, theatre performances, book presentations, exhibitions, and other events that aimed to highlight Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations.

