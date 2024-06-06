Azerbaijan, Austria to expand cultural ties

6 June 2024 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has received Austrian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Thomas Schuller-Götzburg, Azernews reports.

The minister first talked about the relations between the two countries.

In his speech, A. Karimli hailed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Austria in various fields. He underlined that Azerbaijan is interested in the development of relations in the field of culture.

At the meeting, opportunities for exchanging knowledge and experience in the fields of cinema, museum and library work, registration, preservation, restoration of historical and cultural heritage, as well as creative industries were considered.

During the conversation, the issues of student exchange in art education and personnel training related to cultural heritage management were also discussed.

The Austrian side was also invited to participate in the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) to be held in Azerbaijan this November.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz