Ganja hosts concert dedicated to renowned national composer [PHOTOS]

Laman Ismayilova

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert program of songs by the renown composer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, and Dagestan Elza Ibrahimova (1938-2012), Azernews reports.

Accompanied by the Philharmonic Pop Ensemble, Honoured Cultural Worker Mehpara Jafarova, Honored Artist Kamala Tagizade, soloists Samir Mammadov, Rovshan Mammadov, Rustam Jafarov, Ali Mammadov, Ruslan Nagdaliyev, Yagub Yagubzade, Khayal Aliyev, Vasif Bayramov performed compositions "Bakının işıqları", "Sən yadıma düşəndə", "Mən sənin yanına qışda gələrdim", "Bu bağçadan keçmişəm", "Gedək üzü küləyə", "Gəl barışaq", "Mehribanım", "Daha məndə dözüm yox", "Təki sən səslə məni", "Ötən günlərimi qaytaraydılar", "Gecələr bulaq başı", "Sənin gözlərin", "Sən mənim səsimi eşidəcəksən".

Elza Ibrahimova was born on January 10, 1938, in Gadzhigabul. She graduated from the Asaf Zeynalli Music College and the composition department of the Azerbaijan State Conservatory (now Baku Music Academy).

Her works were performed by acclaimed singers like Shovket Alakbarova, Flora Karimova, Ilhama Guliyeva, Akif Islamzadeh, Islam Rzayev, Elmira Rahimova, and many others.

Acclaimed composers Tikhon Khrennikov, Georgiy Sviridov, Otar Taktakishvili, Jovdat Hajiyev, Arif Malikov, Murad Kazhlayev, and Gara Garayev hailed Elza Ibrahimova's rich musical legacy.

Elza Ibrahimova also created a cycle of classical works, a symphonic poem, an oratorio, vocal-instrumental and chamber compositions, and music for various performances.

Among the famous musical compositions, the operas "Afet" (author of the libretto-useyn Javid) and "Burning Cradles" (author of the libretto-Ramiz Heydar), which show the pain of the Garabagh tragedy, stand out.

The composer also wrote music for the anthem of Azerbaijani oil workers for the 130th anniversary of the national oil industry.

Elza Ibrahimova passed away on February 11, 2012.

