Inara Babayeva: Our star Fidan Hajiyeva hosts festival based on this postulate [PHOTOS]

Baku will host Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival from April 27 to May 3.

The event is co-organised by the Vocal Music School of People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Azernews reports.

For seven days, works by Azerbaijani classics and world composers will be held in Baku and Ganja.

The main goal of the project is to promote and develop classical music in Azerbaijan, identify and support new talents in the field of opera. Among the eminent guests of the festival are world-famous conductors and composers from abroad, famous Azerbaijani vocalists and musicians, and talented youth.

Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan Inara Babayeva shared with Trend Life her thoughts on the upcoming event for the development and promotion of opera art, identifying new talents.

"Festivals implement many functions, and their holding makes it possible for young people to express themselves, show their skills and achievements, as well as learn about their competitors and get to know them and their views. Usually, the main task of the festival organisers is to be the centre of attraction for true masters of opera art, including vocalists, conductors, and directors, bringing to the stage not only local stars but also world-class vocalists as well as demonstrating the opera masterpieces. Focusing on these postulates, I think our star, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva, is holding the festival," the opera singer said.

Georges Bizet's opera "Carmen" in the modern genre will be premiered at the festival's opening ceremony. The music will remain classical, but the scenery and costumes will be modern, since the action of the performance has been transferred to the present day.

The original idea belongs to the world-famous opera singer and director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov.

The director of the play is Elvin Mirzoyev. In the play "Carmen", Inara Babayeva will embody the image of Micaela.

"Georges Bizet's opera Carmen in the modern genre will be premiered at the festival's opening ceremony. Each production is an opportunity to create something new. You never know what will happen, and this is very interesting. Each performance brings new colours. You move differently, even sing a little differently, and these nuances make up the role. In the opera Carmen, I sing the role of Micaela. This is a village girl, the complete opposite of Carmencita. My heroine is naive, dreamy and airy, the image that I have to create—the image that the director painted and the music paints in a new interpretation, shows more vividly and emotionally, dramatic contrast on stage. I hope the audience will like it," Inara Babayeva said.

According to her, going to the opera and ballet theatres is not only an opportunity to enjoy a wonderful performance, but also cultural development.

"Visiting the Opera and Ballet Theatre can help broaden your horizons, learn more about the country's culture and history as well as get acquainted with various genres of art. I enjoy my work, it is a hobby, a place of relaxation, and a place of incredible emotional charge. Great music, real orchestra, costumes, nice people, dancing, and spending hours in different countries, in different eras. Maybe there is a child in me, I really love to perform on the stage, and given my second education as a music director, I love to involve myself in the game. For me, theatre performance and the role are real magic. It's a great opportunity to outplay oneself, and it can even change reality. Music and singing are main drivers to evoke emotions in listeners, create the image of a hero, play out the character, change, and maybe change with it," she concluded.

