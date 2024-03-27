Mystery Ensemble delights audience with Mozart's music [PHOTOS]

27 March 2024 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Mystery Ensemble has performed a new concert program "Little Night Serenade" featuring the works of the great composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart for Baku residents and guests of the city.

The concert organiser is creative agency RED EVENTS & Distribution Ltd., which makes exceptional cultural events in ancient mansions, on rooftops, in greenhouses, and in other most atmospheric venues throughout the United Kingdom, Europe, and other countries, Azernews reports.

This time, the renewed composition of the musicians took the audience to the 18th century, immersing them in the atmosphere of the hall where Mozart's diversions were played in the flickering light of hundreds of candles.

The audience remained in awe of Mozart's "A Little Night Serenade".

Musicians participating in the "Mystery Ensemble" international music project also performed works by composers of the 20th century, including Michael Nyman, Don Giovanni, and Pavel Karmanov.

The sold-out music night became clear proof that Mozart's music is still relevant and loved to this day.

Mystery Ensemble is a unique group that performs the most current music.

This is the live sound of acoustic string instruments, unique arrangements, virtuoso keyboards, and spectacular percussion, as well as the artistry and drive of young professionals passionate about their work. The orchestra creates a magical mood in the most atmospheric halls of Baku.

The ensemble's repertoire contains an incredible amount of music. Mystery Ensemble previously fascinated music lovers in Baku with concert programs like "The Music of Harry Potter", "Interstellar", "The Lord of the Rings", Hayao Miyazaki's Dreams, etc.

