Baku to host exhibition "Heritage Living in Loops: A Journey to Uzbekistan's Embroideries"

Heydar Aliyev Centre in Baku will open an exhibition called "Heritage Living in Loops: A Journey to Uzbekistan's Embroideries" on March 17.

On the eve of the Novruz holiday, which heralds the arrival of summer, Heydar Aliyev Centre is going to showcase a fresh spring exposition full of bright colors, Azernews reports.

Over 148 examples of decorative and applied art from the museum collection of this country will be displayed at the exhibition held jointly with the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation.

The exhibition is dedicated to the cultural and historical heritage and national costumes of Uzbekistan in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The exhibition will consist of several sections, including gold-embroidered chapans (long outerwear), which are the main element of men's national costume, hand-made decorative textiles from cities such as Tashkent, Jizakh, Samarkand, Shahrisabz, Nurata, and Bukhara, examples of suzani that will be displayed, as well as jewellery made of silver, turquoise, and other precious stones by ancient craftsmen from Samarkand, Bukhara, and Karakalpakstan.

The exhibition reflects the revival of the crafts specific to Uzbekistan at the beginning of the 19th and 20th centuries.

Gold embroideries of Bukhara has always had a special place among other art forms in Uzbekistan.

