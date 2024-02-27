Turan Manafzade composes march for all FC Qarabağ fans [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

27 February 2024 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

FC Qarabağ has reached the 1/8 finals of the Europa League.

Despite a defeat in the home match, where the Azerbaijani team lost to Portuguese side Braga, the Azerbaijani football club won with an aggregate score of 6-5 and advanced to the Round of 16 of the Europa League for the first time in its history.

FC Qarabağ has been participating in European competitions for 10 years, but it was only in December 2023 that they advanced to the Europa League playoffs for the first time.

In the match at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium, the football team came out with a two-goal advantage, as the week before, the Azerbaijani team secured a victory away with a score of 4-2. This milestone event brought joy to FC Qarabağ fans.

Moreover, the year 2023 was memorable for the football team with a victory in Khankandi.

This historic breakthrough of the Azerbaijani football team was appreciated not only by the fans of the football club but also by music figures.

Upon the request of the Final TEA (Final çay), world-renowned Azerbaijani composer living in Turkiye, Turan Manafzade, composed an official march for all FC Qarabağ fans, the composer told Azernews.

The composition was performed for the first time at Qarabağ FC-MOIK (Sports Club of Army) match in Khankandi.

The music video shows footage of Azerbaijani footballers, as well as the process of working on the musical composition in the studio.

The music video also reflects the endless joy of football fans for the Azerbaijani football club.

Composed for FC Qarabağ fans, the march was highly praised by listeners and aims to inspire Azerbaijani footballers to new victories and achievements.

Note that Turan Manafzade is known worldwide as an incredibly talented pianist and conductor who actively promotes Azerbaijan's rich music.

She has successfully toured many countries, including Turkiye, Austria, Romania, Germany, Indonesia, Canada, USA, etc

In 2017, Turan Manafzade was awarded the title of Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz