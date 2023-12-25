Cadenza Orchestra to perform works by outstanding composer

25 December 2023 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra will perform a concert at the International Mugham Centre on December 30.

The orchestra will devote the last concert of the year to the work of the outstanding composer, State Prize laureate and holder of state orders, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, and the USSR, Arif Malikov (1933-2019), Azernews reports.

The concert themed "Arif Malikov-90" will feature soloists Fatima Nasirli (violin), Nigar Askerova (soprano), and Ulviya Kazimova (piano). Admission to the concert is free.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

The orchestra aims to preserve the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and develop the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzada. Entrance to the concert is free.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

--

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz