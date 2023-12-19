Giuseppe Verdi's opera leaves audience in awe [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Giuseppe Verdi's opera "La Traviata" has been presented at Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio.

The opera was staged within the 3rd Azerbaijan International Vocal Festival, Azernews reports.

The opera performance was staged to mark the 170th anniversary of the opera "La Traviata", a tragic love story in which Violeta, a lady from the high society of Paris, falls in love with an aristocrat named Alfredo but breaks up because of the gap between the social statuses.

The opera in three acts was set to an Italian libretto by Francesco Maria Piave. It is based on La dame aux Camelias (1852), a play adapted from the novel by Alexandre Dumas.

The opera was originally titled Violetta, after the main character. It was first performed on March 6, 1853, at La Fenice Opera House in Venice.

For many years, Giuseppe Verdi's work has been popular among opera lovers in Azerbaijan. They are always looking forward to seeing the Italian composer's masterpiece.

Under the apparatus of the audience, Honoured Artists Inara Babaeva (Violetta Valéry), Ramil Gasimov (Alfredo Germont), Jahangir Gurbanov (Giorgio Germont), as well as People's Artist Akram Poladov (Dottore Grenvil), Honoured Artists Sabina Vahabzade (Flora Bervoix), Tural Aghasiyev (Gastone de Letorières), soloist Mahir Tagizade (Barone Douphol).

The opera was conducted by People's Artist Javanshir Jafarov, the director - Honoured Artist Khafiz Guliyev, choirmaster-Honoured Artist Sevil Hajiyeva delighted the audience with their performances

Within the festival, students of the National Vocal Department at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory also performed works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers.

The 3rd Azerbaijan International Vocal Festival is organized by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater with the support of the Culture Ministry. The author of the idea and the festival's artistic director is Honoured Artist Ramil Gasimov.

The festival's closing ceremony will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Center on December 22.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

