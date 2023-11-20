Renowned artist demonstrates majesty of nature through art [PHOTOS]

20 November 2023 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

Vadoud Moazzen's art works have been showcased at the Baku Museum Center's Exhibition Gallery. His solo exhibition "Mystical Worlds" was timed to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Nearly 40 paintings, which show the beauty of forests, the essence of horses, the profoundness of human portraits, and Azerbaijan`s captivating landscapes, were demonstrated at the exhibition.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union and People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Professor Aghali Ibrahimov, noted that Vadud Muazzin has a great love for painting.

"Vadoud Moazzen's art works have aroused great public interest in many countries. This exhibition presents breathtaking Azerbaijani landscapes and deep portraits executed with great skill. The main thing is that the works of artists such as Vadoud Moazzen will remain as a legacy for future generations," Aghali Ibrahimov said.

In their remarks, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Professor Arif Huseynov and Honoured Artist, Professor Art Critic Ziyadkhan Aliyev, emphasised that this is the artist's fifth personal exhibition in Azerbaijan.

They underlined that the exhibition included paintings reflecting the beauty of nature and the unique charm of the Azerbaijani forests. It was brought to attention that Vadoud Moazzen's is also an excellent musician and mugham singer.

Vadoud Moazzen expressed gratitude to the organisers of the exhibition and everyone present at the evening event.

"Mystical Worlds is my fifth exhibition in Azerbaijan, and the fourth is organised at the Baku Museum Centre. Through my art works, I have tried to showcase the beauty of nature, especially Azerbaijani landscapes, which have caught my attention. All art works included in the exhibition were created in recent years. Among them are canvases created in a style that is unusual for me, and I am presenting them here for the first time," the artist said.

"I travelled a lot around Azerbaijan, and believe me, everything I saw was beautiful. But you have to be able to see this beauty. And it's my mission as an artist to show it through my art," he concluded.

Born in Ardabil, Iran, in 1960, Vadoud Moazzen has nurtured his passion for painting since childhood. He has showcased his artistic prowess in numerous global exhibitions, participating in solo and group displays in cities such as America (California), Canada, and Europe (Munich and Paris), contributing significantly to the global art scene.

Moazzen's canvases vividly depict mysterious forests, quivering leaves, and ethereal light, breathing life into nature. His work invites viewers into a world where fairy tales speak and secrets are whispered through every masterful brushstroke.

The rebellious horses portrayed by Moazzen are an inseparable part of his art, capturing their timeless grace and untamed vitality in each stroke, beckoning viewers to journey into the heart of the wild.

In Moazzen's portraits, the human soul is laid bare, with each gaze carrying untold stories and every brushstroke revealing the intricate tapestry of human experience.

These depictions encourage viewers to explore their own narratives and contemplate the profound beauty of existence.

The exhibition "Mystical Worlds" invites art lovers to step into this captivating realm, where artistic finesse seamlessly merges with the beauty of nature, allowing Vadoud Moazzen's art works to transport the soul to a place where magic reigns and the wonders of nature are revealed.

