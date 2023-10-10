Int'l Mugham Center pays tribute to eminent singer [PHOTOS]

International Mugham Center has hosted a concert timed to the 90th anniversary of the People's Artist Talat Gasimov.

First, a video of the singer's performance was screened at the center, Azernews reports.

Doctor of philology, professor Vugar Ahmad spoke about the outstanding singer's life path and his services in the development of the Azerbaijani musical culture.

In their remarks, MP Ziyad Samadzadeh, People's Artists Firuz Aliyev, Agaverdi Pashayev, Vamig Mammadaliyev, Ramiz Guliyev and friends of artists noted that the singer with a high performing culture attracted attention with his beautiful voice and unique singing style.

Besides being a great connoisseur of all mugham styles, he also deeply mastered Azerbaijani poetry. Talat Gasimov has been a soloist in the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall for many years and performed at concerts. He was trained by such oustanding personalities like Zulfu Adigozalov and Hajibaba Huseynov.

The concert continued with a concert program of the singer's repertoire. People's Artists Alim Gasimov, Nazakat Teymurova, Teyyub Aslanov, Gulyaz Mammadova, Vamig Mammadaliyev, Honored Artist Agil Malikov, Honored Artists Tayyar Bayramov, Ehtiram Huseynov, the Mugham Center soloists Miralam Mirelamov, Vafa Vazirova, Mammad Najafov, Almakhanim Ahmadli delighted the audience with their performance.

Note that Mugham Center has also successfully implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promoting national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", and "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.

The long-standing cooperative relations between the Mugham Centre and international partners are a solid basis for expanding the scope of international cultural ties.

For several years, the International Mugham Centre has successfully cooperated with Hungary.

For the first time, the sides expressed their readiness for cooperation when the International Mugham Center and the Hungarian Cultural Heritage signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation.

The memorandum contributes to the expansion of cultural ties between the countries and the promotion of mugham art and Azerbaijani music.

A memorandum of cooperation signed between the International Mugham Centre and the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan is another step in expanding international ties.

The center also takes important steps toward bolstering cultural cooperation with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

