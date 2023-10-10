Third Sumgayit Book Fair to be held in country

Third Sumgayit Book Fair will take place in Azerbaijan on October 13-15.

Over 30 well-known publishing houses will take part in the event, co-organized by the Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Publishers Association (ANAIB), Sumgayit City Executive Authority and Absheron-Khizi Regional Education Department, Azernews reports.

Various percentage discounts will be applied to the book sales. Book presentations, autograph sessions, concert programs, poetry evenings, story hours for children, and master classes will take place during the book fair with the participation of well-known writers and cultural figures. Among them are writers Zahid Khalil, Varis, Elkhan Elatli, and Rovshan Abdullaoglu.

On the first day, the winners of the first Kitabgurdu (bookworm) Summer Reading Marathon will be awarded. The authors of the marathon books will also participate in the ceremony.

ANAIB chairman Shamil Sadiq will highlight STEAM-based education on October 13.

Linguist Rafig Ismayilov and Professor Gulu Maharramli will discuss "Reading ability: grammar or an indicator of intelligence?" on October 14.

The book fair will stay open from 10:00 to 19:00. Entry to the book fair is free.

