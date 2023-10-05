Mugham Center hosts concert dedicated to Turkish folk poet [PHOTOS]

The International Mugham Center has hosted the concert "Cümhuriyyətin üzü" (The Face of Republic) dedicated to the work of the world-famous Turkish folk poet and singer Aşık Veysel.

The event is co-organized by the Baku Yunus Emre Institute with the support of the Culture Ministry and the Turkish Embassy, Azernews reports.

The head of the Baku Yunus Institute Emre Selçuk Karakılıç, the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bağçı, and the representative of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to Azerbaijan Ufuk Arca emphasized the importance of implementing such projects in the further development of cultural ties between fraternal peoples and familiarization with the creative heritage of artists.

It was noted that the celebrations dedicated to the great Turkish poet Aşık Veysel (October 25, 1894 - March 21, 1973) are included in the UNESCO commemorative program for 2023.

The 50th anniversary of the death of Aşık Veysel is marked with events in Turkiye and abroad.

Aşık Veysel is considered one of the largest representatives of the Turkish tradition of ashigs, a real cultural treasure of the country.

He is one of the most famous folk talents, and even after death, his art continues to enlighten humanity and future generations through simple lines of poetry, filled with covenants of tolerance, love, and patriotism, attitudes towards nature and people, committed to high human values.

The guests were presented with a concert program based on Aşık Veysel's works, performed by soloists of the International Mugham Center.

Meanwhile, the International Mugham Center is constantly expanding its activities, holding numerous international projects, concert programs, seminars, and conferences aimed at promoting mugham art.

The International Mugham Center actively cooperates with Turkiye, Hungary, Poland, and other countries.

Over the past years, the Mugham Center has also successfully implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promoting national music: "Evenings of ashig music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.

---

