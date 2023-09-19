Baku Metro delighted its passengers with Uzeyir Hajibayli's music [PHOTOS]

Baku Metro has delighted its passengers with a concert program timed to the National Music Day.

The colorful show started at 10:30 in the morning at Icherishehar station and lasted an hour and a half, Azernews reports.

The concert program included the works of Azerbaijani and world composers as well as folk songs performed by the national mugham trio and string quartet. Later, the concerts were also held at other stations, including Sahil, 28 May and the Azerbaijan National Academy of Science.

National Music Day in Azerbaijan is celebrated on September 18 each year. The music feast marks the birthday of the outstanding composer, founder of Azerbaijani professional musical art and opera, Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The tradition of celebrating the great composer's birthday as a holiday was laid by eminent conductor Niyazi Hajibayov, who used to celebrate this day each year after Uzeyir Hajibayli's death. This tradition continues till nowadays.

Numerous cultural events, including gala concerts and festivals, are being held nationwide as part of the celebration.

---

