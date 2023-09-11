Shovgi Huseynov, Master of one-man show [EXCLUSİVE]

The Azerbaijan Theater of Young Spectators has emerged as a shining star in the international theater scene.

Over the past years, the theater has successfully represented Azerbaijan in numerous prestigious festivals, including the 3rd International Festival of Chamber and Solo Performances "Theater. Territory of Unity.

Azerbaijan's Honored Artist Shovgi Huseynov has mesmerized theater lovers in Russia with a one-man show "The Double Bass".

Shovgi Huseynov's remarkable acting talent level has earned him recognition and admiration both at home and abroad.

His success in one-man shows has opened doors for other actors to explore and excel in solo performances, contributing to the growth and development of Azerbaijani theater.

In an interview with AZERNEWS, Shovgi Huseynov speaks about the theater festival held in the city of Vladimir, acting skills and further performances.

Q: Could you share your general impressions from the 3rd International Festival of Chamber and Solo Performances "Theater - Territory of Unity?

A: It was an incredible experience for me to join this festival. The event started with a press conference, where actors answered numerous questions about their homeland, national culture and theater that they represented. I informed the conference participants about Azerbaijani culture and Azerbaijan State Theater for Young Spectators. The festival's opening ceremony was followed by the theater productions. Each day, theater lovers enjoyed at least three productions, including a one-man show. Well-known theater figures discussed the plays demonstrated at the festival. The audience highly appreciated a one-man show. As a result, the jury awarded the State Theater for Young Spectators with a special prize. We received an invitation to a number of theater festivals.

Q: You participated in the festival with Patrick Suskind's play "The Double Bass". Could you provide insight into this one-man show?

A: The manuscript of the play by Patrick Suskind dates back to 1980. The one-man show was staged by People's Artist Irina Perlova in 1998. Since then, the play has been widely acclaimed in Turkiye, Russia, Belarus, Sri Lanka, US, Lithuania, etc. Patrick Suskind's play revolves around the double-bass player, who speaks to the audience in his small sound-proofed apartment. At first, he praises his instrument and its importance in the orchestra. The protagonist falls in love with an opera singer Sarah. All his attempts to grab her attention were clearly thwarted. He imagines winning her attention by yelling her name at the festival premiere. For almost 24 years, the play has been an integral part of the theater's repertoire.

Q: What special approach is required to work on such one-man performances?

A: I think that each theatrical performance requires a special approach. As a professional actor, you should always be able to transform into any role. It is not easy for an actor to act in the one-man show in this regard. Here you are acting in front of the audience for more than an hour. Sometimes, one actor performs several roles. All these makes a one-man show an original, exciting and difficult to perform. Apart from The Double Bass, my repertoire also includes three one-man shows: Nikolai Gogol's Diary of a Madman, Samuel Beckett's Act Without Words and Fyodor Dostoyevski's A Gentle Creature. As for now, I am looking forward to new one-man shows.

Q: What projects or roles are you planning to take on in the future?

A: I can't wait to play in new productions at both the State Theater of Young Spectators and the State Theatre of Musical Comedy. Before summer break, the Theater for Young Spectators showed a play dedicated to the 44-day Patriotic War. After summer break, the Theater of Musical Comedy will present Anar Rzayev's play-Man's Man". Speaking about the festivals, I would like to note the International Theater Festival Belaya Vezha in Belarus, where I am representing the Theater of Musical Comedy. During the festival, I am going to delight the audience with Fyodor Dostoyevski's A Gentle Creature. The director of the play is People's Artist Jennet Salimova. The director of the Azerbaijan State Theatre of Musical Comedy, Honored Art Worker Aligismat Lalayev has been invited to the festival as a member of the international jury. On October 2-9, I will join the Bridge International Theater Festival in Hanover, Germany with a one-man show The Double Bass. I am going to represent the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators. Now I am planning to focus more on the TV series, feature films and share the secrets of good acting with my students.

