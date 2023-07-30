Gabala Music Festival continues to delight music lovers [PHOTOS]

The 13th Gabala International Music Festival continues to delight music lovers and guests of the city with colorful concert programs.

Another spectacular program was presented to the audience at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala on July 29 as part of the festival, Azernews reports.

In the evening of chamber music, the laureates of national and international competitions performed in front of music lovers.

Soloists Atesh Garayev (tenor), Mahir Taghizadeh (baritone), Osman Mustafazadeh (violin), Humay Hajizadeh (viola), Arol Rzayev (cello), Narmina Ismayilova (piano), Ali Gunashov (bassoon), Ahmad Ahmadov (clarinet), Rebecca Mahammadova, Aziza Abdullayeva (piano) and Laman Seyidov (piano) were warmly welcomed by the audience.

The concert program featured M. Glinka's "Pathetic Trio", F. Liszt's "Concert Etude No. 2", Edgar's aria from G. Donizetti's opera "Lucia di Lammermoor", Lensky's aria from P. I. Tchaikovsky's opera "Eugene Onegin", Gianni Skiki's aria from G. Puccini's opera, Guglielmo aria from Mozart's opera "Women are like that," and works of other composers.

The 13th Gabala International Music Festival has gathered world-famous musicians, conductors and music ensembles from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Great Britain, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia.

This year's Gabala International Music Festival is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation and supported by the Culture Ministry, the festival will run until August 2

