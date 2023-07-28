Opera singer calls Gabala Music Festival remarkable event in country's cultural life

28 July 2023 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 13th Gabala International Music Festival is in full swing. The long-awaited music festival gathers acclaimed musicians, who leaves the listeners in awe with spectacular performances.

Among them is the soloist of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Mahir Taghizade.

Speaking with AZERNEWS, the opera singer shares his thoughts about the festival.

"As you all already know, the 13th Gabala International Music Festival will be held from July 27 to August 2. The music festival is a remarkable event in the country's cultural life, which brings together musicians and music lovers from all over the world in a picturesque corner. The festival takes place in Gabala, known as Azerbaijan's cultural and tourist center, which is surrounded by majestic nature. The large-scale event offers music lovers a variety of genres and performance styles. From classical music to contemporary music, from folk melodies to symphonic pieces, everyone can find something here for his own taste," said Mahir Taghizade.

The opera singer stressed that the 13th Gabala International Music Festival marks the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. He added that the music festival has brought together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Great Britain, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland and Russia. With its rich program, the festival will be remembered by the audience for a long time. Along with professionals, young talents also perform at the festival.

Noting the rich concert program, Mahir Taghizade said that he will share the same stage with well-known opera singers at the chamber music concert.

"I will share the stage with Atesh Karayev (tenor), Rebecca Mahammadova (piano) and young talents on July 29. The concert program will include works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gaetano Donizetti, Giacomo Puccini, Pyotr Tchaikovsky as well as romances by Georgy Sviridov. As part of the concert, young talents will perform music pieces by Gabriel Fauré, Mikhail Glinka and Franz Liszt. I invite everyone to join this great feast of music!," he concluded.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz