Dozens of art lovers gather at Gurama Festival [PHOTOS]

Dozens of art lovers have gathered in Icherisheher to enjoy the National Gurama Festival.

The colorful festival is co-organized by Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Department, the Culture Ministry and the Ministry of Science and Education for the second time, Azernews reports.

The 2nd Gurama Festival will also reach the country's regions.

The festival program includes the display of the "Traditional Painting" exhibition, master classes, handicraft sales, display of paintings from fund collections, as well as the demonstration of the handicrafts of painting artists and amateur collectors.

Gurama is a type of arts and crafts, which takes a special place in Azerbaijan's culture.

For many decades, gurama has been widely spread in Azerbaijan. The patchwork was very common until the beginning of the 20th century.

Now simple and original geometric patterns are replaced by more complex combinations of colors and shapes.

Work on the revival of Azerbaijan's ancient gurama art is currently underway.

Note that the first National Gurama Festival was held for the first time in 2022.

Large patchwork was presented as part of the festival. Four and a half meters wide and 25 meters long gurama left everyone astonished.

A giant patchwork was created in Icherisheher and Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve. The presentation took place in front of the Maiden's Tower.

A number of events were held within the festival, including a scientific and practical conference, an exhibition of arts and crafts and a fair and sale, master classes, art therapy, book presentation, etc.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz